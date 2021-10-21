Chief fishermen in Nzema area cry over seaweeds invasion

Share this with more people!

Chief fishermen at Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality have raised concern over the invasion of the brownish seaweed (Sargassum) hampering fishing expedition along the West Coast of Ghana.

The phenomenon had brought fishing activities to a standstill.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the coastal belt in the Nzema area, Chief fisherman for “Joshua Mpoano” at Axim, Nana Joshua Kofi Baah, described the situation as very disturbing as it had affected the livelihoods of fishing communities along the West Coast.

Nana Baah noted that the fishing communities were finding it difficult to ‘keep body and soul together’.

He alleged that “before the exploration of oil and gas along the cape three points and Tano basin, there was no mass invasion of seaweed called Sargassum.

The Chief fisherman of Shama fishermen at Axim, Nana Egya Abu Kofi, also attributed the Sargassum seaweed invasion to the drilling of oil and gas in the sea.

He lamented that fisherman could not experience a bumper catch as their fishing net caught only the Seaweeds.

Nana Egya Abu Kofi said the situation had led to scarcity of fish thereby making the commodity very expensive.

He appealed to government to expedite action on the issue to salvage the situation.

At Anokyi, the story was not different as the Chief Fisherman, Mr. Robert T. Blay also expressed similar sentiments.

He lamented that economic activities in the area have grounded to a halt as a result of the Sargassum seaweed invasion.

Mr. Blay said the situation had worsened the unemployment situation in the area and appealed to the government to take prudent steps to address the situation.

Source: GNA