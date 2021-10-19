My life is in danger – Shatta Wale

Share this with more people!

Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known in the showbiz circles as “Shatta Wale” says he is currently on the run due to threats to his life.

This latest development comes after rumors of an alleged shooting incident involving the multiple-award-winning musician on social media late on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement saying that they have opened an investigation into the matter and were searching for Shatta Wale who was nowhere to be found.

But in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Shatta Wale has vented his frustration over events unfolding in the last few hours especially with the inactions of the Police after a Pastor a few weeks back prophesied this shooting taking place.

He wrote this on Facebook: ” This is what I have to say. Psychological, or emotional trauma, is damage or injury to the psyche after living through an extremely frightening or distressing event and may result in challenges in functioning or coping normally after the event.

“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares.

“So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take Action?

“This pastor said on the October 18, Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from your Cyber Crime department nor did you hear or come across anything like that online?

“I won’t wait for Ghana police to call my father and tell my father ,his son got shot this afternoon, I won’t wait for Ghana stupid media houses to spread news to my fans about me being shot because all we wish in this country is for dead people and funerals.

“If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God.

“This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country and now I am going through these emotional traumas alone. My dad has even defended me on the radio on this same issue why? Why? Ghana? Why?

“Yes, my life is in danger and I am on the run till this country shows me there are laws….”

Source: GNA