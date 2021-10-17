Two robbers jailed 12 years, others in custody for kidnap

Two robbery suspects, Sameed Issa and Ivor Constance Kwahie, have been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Fiapre Circuit Court in the Bono Region.

A statement from the police said the two convicts were arrested through a police-public collaboration on Monday, October 11, 2021 when they robbed their victim of three iPhones, a wristwatch, a car key and GH₵ 350.00 at gunpoint.

They were sentenced on Friday, October 15, 2021.

In a related development, the statement said on Thursday, October 14, some unknown men allegedly kidnapped one Tahidu Adam, aged 38, at Dakpen in the Northern Region.

It said the victim was later rescued by the community members who also led the Police to arrest two suspects, Inusah Abdulai and Amadu Ahmed.

One locally manufactured pistol and five live AAA cartridges were retrieved from them, the statement said.

It expressed gratitude to the leaders and people of the two communities – Fiapre and Dakpen – for their active participation in crime-fighting.

“A solid police-community partnership is critical for effective policing. We, therefore, urge other communities to support the police to bring the activities of criminals to a halt for safer and peaceful communities,” it said.

Source: GNA