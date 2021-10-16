Home / Politics / Papavi, leader of Volta Separatists Group dies

Papavi, leader of Volta Separatists Group dies

10 hours ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
The Late Papavi Hogbedetor

Leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi Hogbedetor, is reportedly dead.

He was 87.

Family sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Kudzordzi died in the late hours of Friday, October 15, 2021, at a hospital  in the Volta Region.

Until his demise, Papavi Hogbedetor was  championing the separation of the “Western Togoland”  from Ghana through his successionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

After many failed attempts, he unsuccessfully declared independence for “Western Togoland” and was arrested for the first time and charged with treason.

Mr Kudjordji was arrested again for similar offences, airlifted from Ho to Accra and charged for treason with some of his accomplices.

He was again granted bail due to old age and after his release, heard days later declaring independence for Western Togoland and had since gone into hiding till information on his death.

He was born on April 7, 1934.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

We thank Special Prosecutor for allowing fairness to prevail – Lawyer

Defence Counsel for Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, has thanked the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved