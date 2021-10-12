Police arrests three for alleged murder and attempted sale of body

Share this with more people!

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested some three suspects for their involvement in the alleged murder of Albert Anyinado, aged 30, in the Ketu South Municipality.

The suspects; Korku Kalefe,42, Kpotor Afedo, 21, and Sitsofe Ametoke, 27, were arrested while they attempted to sell the body of the victim, who resided at Adina, for GH¢7,000.00.

Mr David Kofi Johnson, the Assemblyman for the Adina Electoral Area, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said on Sunday evening, October 10, 2021, the deceased was lured by one of the suspects (who stayed with him) to the Korlegonno Beach, a popular drinking spot at Blekusu, Ketu South, where he was murdered and the body put on sale at Agavedzi, a nearby community.

DSP Effia Tenge, the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, confirming the story, said the suspects attempted selling the body to a fetish priest (name withheld) at Agbozume.

“The three suspects informed a fetish priest of Agbozume that they had a dead body they were selling so he should assist them to get a buyer,” she said.

“The police were informed where they feigned interest in the deal and negotiated to buy the dead body at GH¢7,000.00.”

The buyer agreed to meet the suspects at Agavedzi near the lagoon to receive the dead body. But the suspects, upon sighting the police, abandoned the dead body and bolted.”

“Police subsequently pursued and arrested all the three suspects in their various houses at Agavedzi, Agbozume and Adina.”

Mr Johnson advised residents to be alert and admonished the youth to not just welcome anyone to stay with them but first inform opinion leaders and/or the police about strangers to determine whether they could be security threats to the community.

Mr Eben Assah, the Assemblyman for Agavedzi, who said he received a call from the Regional Police Crime Officer around 0030hours on Monday, October 11, informing him of the unfortunate incident, advised the residents against staying out late at night and alone.

He said everyone needed to be alert and always respond to calls for help in a timely manner to prevent such criminal acts, such as happened to Albert, whose legs and hands were tied up by his killers.

Albert’s body has since been deposited at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy while the suspects are being kept in police custody for further investigations.

Source: GNA