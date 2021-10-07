Police arrests five more in Anlo-Affiadenyigba robbery

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five more suspects in connection with the Anlo-Affiadenyigba robbery in the Volta Region.

This brings to a total of 10 suspects.

A press release signed by Superintendent of Police Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Police Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said, “Police in the Volta Region have arrested 10 armed robbers who robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.”

It said on “On 1st October, 2021, a Police-community partnership-led an operation that resulted in the initial arrest of five (5) persons, Haruna Toboloka, 36, Akwasi Owusu , 18, Famous Normesi, 29, Lumor Eric, 32 and Korku Ahadzi, 39”.

“Police intelligence later led to the arrest of two other suspects linked to the robbery who were trying to escape to Togo, it added, giving their names as Ahadzi Anane, 26 and Ahadzi Kwame, 33.

“Further intensive Police investigations and operations resulted in the arrest of three other suspects, two of whom are staff of the company that was robbed.”

However, the names of the three suspects are being withheld for the moment because of the nature of the ongoing investigations, it noted.

“The Police would like to state that we have been recording a trend of some staff conspiring with criminals to rob their companies. We, therefore, urge business owners to thoroughly screen and monitor any potential staff before and after employment. The Police are ready to assist if required.”

We want to reassure the public that Police in the Volta Region and beyond would continue to fight any violent crime and its attendant criminals to ensure a conducive atmosphere for citizens to go about their lives and preoccupations peacefully.

It also commended the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Oduro Kwarteng and his team for their enduring spirit of patriotic service.

Source: GNA