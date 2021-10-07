Ghana to admit 4,000 fans for World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have approved Ghana’s request to admit spectators for Saturday’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Group G encounter between Ghana and Zimbabwe will kick off at 1600GMT on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

A statement from the GFA said CAF has approved 4,000 spectators for the match – an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which was approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia.

The statement said, per this directive, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Mr. Julius Ben Emunah shall together with all the relevant stakeholders i.e., Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Security Agencies, and the COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Christine Baah ensure strict adherence of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.

The GFA advise Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

Source: GNA