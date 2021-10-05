I was engaged to steal items for a fee of GH¢200.00 – Jailed rider

A tricycle rider who entered the house of an electrical engineer and made away with home gadgets and personal effects, has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Osman Musah told the Police that it was one Yakubu, now at large, who engaged him to steal the items for a fee of GH¢200.00.

Charged with unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage and three counts of stealing, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Rosemond Baah Torsu convicted Musah on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Martin Adu Acheampong narrating the facts told the court that the complainant, Kwabena Osei, is an electrical Engineer residing at Community 20, Lashibi. Accused reside at Shalom Spot at Lashibi.

On September 9, this year, at about 1100 hours, the complainant and his daughter left home to a barbering salon at Community 17, Lashibi leaving his wife who was then working at the boys’ quarters of the house.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said on their return, the complainant realized that a thief or thieves had broken into the house and his wife did not see them.

According to Prosecution, the complainant indicated that the thieves had made away with his 50-inch Sumsung television, 43 inches Hisense TV, a pair of Nike sneakers, and a book bag.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police who inspected the scene and the Police noticed that the door to the garage had been damaged.

Also, a steel door with a wooden frame at the garage leading to the hall has also been damaged.

Prosecution said the complainant played his CCTV Camera and it captured the accused stealing the items all valued at GH¢6,950.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said on September 25, this year, at about 1000 hours, Musah was found lurking around in the area.

The complainant called the police and the accused was arrested. Musah in the presence of an independent witness, admitted the offence saying, it was one Yakubu, now at large, who engaged his services to steal for a fee of GH¢200.00

Source: GNA