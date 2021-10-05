Ehi Binitie of Clear Space Labs, 12 other entrepreneurs selected for Foundry Fellowship at MIT

Share this with more people!

Ehi Binitie, co-founder of pan-African Technology company, Rancard and founder of Artificial Inteligence Research firm, Clear Space Labs has been selected as one of the 13 inaugural Legatum Foundry Fellows by the Legatum Center for Development & Entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The 13 entrepreneurs have been selected from eight countries across Africa.

Binitie is described as one of the African continent’s pioneering tech entrepreneurs, who has scaled multiple tech ventures across the world. He co-founded Rancard, to solve relevant problems of scale for businesses across the continent by connecting companies with mobile audiences. As Founder of Clear Space Labs, he is using his skills and experience to foster a new generation of innovators to build and launch technology innovations that improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

According to the Legatum Center for Development & Entrepreneurship at MIT the thirteen entrepreneurs have grown ventures operating in nine different markets across Africa.

“Having pioneered innovations in healthcare, fintech, education and more, the Foundry Fellows have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to transforming systems and improving lives on the continent. Launched earlier this year, the Foundry Fellowship is a first-of-its-kind fellowship focused on African entrepreneurs who have successfully grown ventures on the continent and have arrived at an inflection point in their entrepreneurial journeys,” the Center added.

It indicates that the fellowship will provide the space for the entrepreneurs to come together to reflect on their achievements and consider their present and future leadership roles as entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders.

Collectively, the Fellows will explore the future of innovation ecosystems in Africa and demonstrate how Africa can be a hub for innovation globally. Fellows will spend six months learning from MIT faculty, connecting with investors, and expanding their network of peer innovators through an interactive customized curriculum, it added.

The Fellows will be in a three-week immersive session in the United States where the will explore the MIT innovation ecosystem and showcase their ventures and lessons in innovation with faculty, staff, and students.

Commenting on the incoming class of Foundry Fellows, Dina Sherif, Executive Director of the Legatum Center at MIT, said, “Their unique perspective on innovation, inclusion and sustainability combined with their limitless ambition and resilience, make this extraordinary group of entrepreneurs particularly exciting. We look forward to welcoming the Foundry Fellows to the Legatum Center community and sharing their stories and lessons in impact with the rest of the world.”

Professor Fiona Murray, Faculty Director of the Legatum Center at MIT, added, “The Foundry Fellows exemplify how entrepreneurs contribute to growth and drive change in their regional innovation ecosystems. With the Foundry Fellowship, we aim to amplify the voices and influence of these leaders and draw lessons from their experience at the MIT Sloan School of Management.”

“Innovation and entrepreneurial solutions are critical to continued growth and creating shared prosperity across Africa. The Foundry Fellowship elevates the role of entrepreneurs and offers a platform for these accomplished leaders to advance and extend their impact in their local ecosystems and beyond,” said Kofi Appenteng, President and CEO of the Africa-America Institute and Legatum Center at MIT Advisory Board member.

The other Fellows are Clarisse Iribagiza, founder of Hehe Academy in Rwanda, Dare Okoudjou, founder of MFS Africa, Delila Khaled, co-founder the Development Innovations Group (DIG), Opeyemi Awoyemi, founder of WhoGoHost, Jobberman, and Momeymie in Nigeria, Chinedu Azodoh, co-founder of MAX in Nigeria, Adebayo Alonge, RxAll, founder of RxAll in Nigeria, Audrey Cheng, the founder, past CEO and current board member of Moringa School, Brukty Tadesse, founder – Whiz Kids Workshop (WKW) in Ethiopia, Affiong Williams, founder of ReelFruit, Obafemi Olayebi, founder of Femi Handbags, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, founder of ColdHubs, and Sylvia Banda, founder of Sylva Food Solutions in Zambia.