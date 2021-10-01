Heavyweight boxer Harrison Lartey asks for pardon

Share this with more people!

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa heavyweight champion, Richard Harrison Lartey has rendered an unqualified apology to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for gross misconduct that led to a five-year ban on him by the local boxing controlling body.

Lartey (14-4, 11 KOs) has not fought since suffering a TKO defeat to Fabio Wardley in London, United Kingdom (UK) in November last year, after which he was banned for five years by the GBA.

“I wish to render my unqualified apology to you, the entire Executive Members of the GBA and the boxing fraternity for comments that I made about the authority during a radio talk show and the gross disrespect that I exhibited for not showing up to answer a query preferred against me,” Lartey stated in a letter dated 27 September 2021 to the GBA President.

“Upon a sober reflection, I have come to the realization that I took a wrong approach in addressing the managerial issues pertaining to my contract. Psychologically, it had an effect on me and this brought about my fallout with the hierarchy of the boxing authority. It is in this light that I am pleading for forgiveness from the authority.

“Lastly, I would like to plead with your esteemed office to take a second look at the sanction that has been imposed on me. Should the sanction be left to run its full course, it would end my career abruptly and this could bring about untold hardships to my nuclear family. I would be extremely grateful if you should ameliorate this for me,” the letter concluded.

Source: GNA