Rawlings’s aide hails Guinea Junta for returning country to constitutional rule

Dr Donald Agumenu, Special Aide to Late President Jerry John Rawlings, has lauded Guinea’s Military Junta for the candour to return the country to constitutional rule.

Commenting on a framework released by the Mamady Doumbouya-led Junta, which bars all members of the Military from taking part in the transitional process as well as standing for elections, Dr Agumenu commended the Junta for taking “refreshing and strategic steps in honour of true democracy.”

“It is increasingly becoming very clear that the Junta is embodied with the integrity necessary to restore the hope of the people and the spirit of the constitution and that of international treaties, which must be equally commended,” he said.

Dr Agumenu said the Junta had demonstrated some readiness to collaborate with key regional blocs such as ECOWAS to bring democracy and sustainable peace to Guinea and must be lauded.

He also applauded ECOWAS for putting in place a post Alpha Conde framework towards restoring Guinea to the path of democracy and sustainable peace.

Dr Agumenu, a Strategic Leadership Consultant and a Peace Ambassador, said the Military Junta’s day-to-day policy framework and strategic directions in broader consultations with all facets of the Guinean society was a sure guarantee that the process of democracy would be owned and managed by all.

He said it was unfortunate a continent that liberated itself from colonial rule over six decades ago would still be confronted with daunting complexities in governance.

“Most of our problems in Africa are self-inflicted through bad leadership,” he added.

“The situation in Guinea should not only serve as a lesson but a rude awakening that the best barometer of good leadership is the people we govern.”

With reference to the Regional Body’s perceived reactionary posture, Dr Agumenu said while working towards strengthening institutions, including regional and continental bodies, there was the need for a holistic assessment of ECOWAS and AU interventions in the affairs of member states.

He said the continent needed to cure the weak and corrupt electoral systems as well as any semblance of injustice to subjugate and subvert the will of the people.

Good electoral reforms must be done to promote equity and peace, he said.

Guinea was plunged into political uncertainty on September 5 when the country’s Special Forces ousted President Alpha Conde.

Led by French Legionnaire Mamady Doumbouya, the Special Forces cited corruption, bad governance, poverty and abuse of human rights for the “intervention.”

President Alpha Conde, 83, also incurred the wrath of the Guineans for tinkering with the Constitution to run for a third term.

ECOWAS and the African Union quickly responded by suspending Guinea’s membership and called for a return to democratic rule.

After weeks of consultations, the Military Junta released a framework for all groups of the Guinea society to present representatives to form a transitional government with a civilian Prime Minister.

It demanded that membership of the government must have 30 per cent women representation.

The representatives will operate as a makeshift Parliament and design the clear path for a new constitution and fresh elections.

Mamady Doumbouya will remain the Acting Ceremonial President during the transitional process.

Source: GNA