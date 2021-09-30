President Akufo-Addo eulogises Nana Kwame Ampadu

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu as someone whose music had an impact on successive generations.

Ghanaians on Tuesday received news over the demise of the music legend who passed on while receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to news over his death and wrote this on his Facebook Page: ” I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary Highlife artiste, Nana Ampadu.

“The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians.

“Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful.

“His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed. My deep condolences to his widow, children and family. Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in his Bosom until the Last Day of Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen.

“Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie.”

Nana Ampadu who has had an illustrious career in music spanning over five decades died at the age of 76.

Source: GNA