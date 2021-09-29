Taxi driver facing trial for alleged ritual murders granted GH¢60,000

Share this with more people!

Felix Ansah, a taxi driver, who allegedly confessed to killing many people for ritual purposes, including burying a pregnant woman at Ashaiman, has been granted GH¢60,000 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rosemond Baah Torsu ordered Ansah to report to the Police on Tuesdays every fortnight.

He is expected to reappear on October 26.

Ansah indicated on Onua TV morning show namely, “Maakye” with the host Captain Smart, that burying of a pregnant woman was done allegedly for a former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news, before the Court.

Police Chief Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo who held brief, told the Court that the two weeks’ adjournment would enable them continue with investigations by travelling across the country based on information received over the activities of the accused.

Defence Counsel, Mr. Theophilus Donkor repeated his application for bail.

Mr Donkor said the Court had the discretion to grant bail and prayed the court to exercise its discretion in his client’s favour.

Additionally, counsel appealed to the Court to make the bail soft so that accused would be able to execute same.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor, prayed the Court to order accused to be reporting to the police as part of the bail terms.

The Prosecution, narrating the facts, told the Court that sometime in September this year, the attention of Police was drawn to a statement made or published on the “Maakye show” on Onua Television station by the accused person to the effect that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman.

The Prosecutor said upon the receipt of the information, the Police launched investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of the accused person.

It said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person was a taxi driver and resided at Weija, Accra.

The Prosecution said it was also established during investigation that on September, 2, this year, at Onua TV morning show namely “Maakye” with the host, Captain Smart, the accused in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) had killed many people in the past.

It said he stated that he had buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman to perform rituals for a former MP for Ashaiman.

The Prosecution said the Police was, however, yet to extend investigation to where the pregnant woman was buried.

Source: GNA