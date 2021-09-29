Kaakyire Kwame Appiah eulogizes Nana Ampadu as one of the greatest Highlife musicians

Share this with more people!

Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has paid a glowing tribute to Legendary Highlife musician Nana Ampadu who has passed on, aged 76.

The Highlife legend died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Legon Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah confirmed the news about the death of the legend, describing him as one of the most selfless musicians, he had ever come across.

“He was the one who trained me during my early days of doing Highlife music and he inspired me so much. He is one of the greatest musicians ever to come out from Ghana.

“One thing I admire about him is his selflessness, he was very jovial and very entertaining. He was a God-fearing man and I believe he was sent by God to do something good for Ghana.

“He has countless hit songs over the years and I think musicians of today should emulate him if we want to become great like him,” he said.

Nana Ampadu who has an illustrious career in music career spanning more than five decades and has been described by many as the ‘King of Musicians’.

He had numerous hit singles to his credit over the years including “Agartha”, ”Sandra”, ”Adutumwaa”, ‘Mother” among others, and is estimated to have released more than 800 songs during his music reign.

Nana Ampadu is one of the most traveled Highlife artistes having performed on big stages around the world especially with his African Brothers Ban back in 1963.

Source: GNA