Police shoots dead two suspected robbers; arrests arms supplier

Two suspected armed robbers, Joseph Dagodzo, and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule, were on Saturday shot by the police.

The two robbers later died on admission at the Police Hospital, a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said.

It said the police also arrested one Bukari Salifu, a 65-year-old suspected illegal arms dealer at Zenu near Ashaiman.

The statement said the deceased suspects were arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor – Sege – Accra main road and that, during interrogation, the robbers mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provided them with weapons for their robbery expeditions.

It said police intelligence led to the arrest of Bukari Salifu, their said financier and supplier of weapons.

The statement said a “Blow F9-22 Pistol” and a locally manufactured pistol and two motorbikes were retrieved by the police.

It said the two deceased suspects, under the pretext of aiding the police to retrieve some weapons and assist in arresting their other accomplices who had escaped from the scene, led the crime-combat Police team to the hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu and engaged the Police in a shootout in an attempt to escape.

The statement said the officers returned fire and shot the suspected armed robbers.

It said their bodies had been deposited at the Police Morgue and that the police were searching for those on the run and reassured the public of the resolve to work day and night to protect lives and property.

Source: GNA