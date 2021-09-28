MTN partnering government to achieve national digitization agenda

Share this with more people!

Multinational Telecommunications Network (MTN) has pledged its commitment to partner with the government to achieve the country’s digitization Agenda.

Mr Selorm Adadevor Chief Executive Officer of MTN who stated this said the strategy was to digitize Africa’s economy of which Ghana was a proud member to speed the development process of the continent.

Speaking at a meeting with a section of media practitioners in Kumasi, he said the company had in the last 25 years invested over six billion dollars in infrastructure for its operations and provided employment for 5000 people in the country.

Mr Adadevor said MTN was constantly evolving itself to remain relevant and improve upon its activities.

He said the company had developed 5-pillars of ambition to be achieved by the year 2025.

They included the Tinted Platform, meant to get more people on to mobile money, Ayooba Platform for Micro Apps, and Enterprise Solutions, which was focused on small and medium scale businesses.

The rest are the Network AS a Service (NAS), which focuses on the provision of infrastructure to accelerate growth as well as the Chinosis, which is for a number verification and simplifies access to connectivity and access to multiple Application Programme Interface (API).

The CEO further indicated that by 2022, 98 per cent of the Ghanaian population would be on 4G coverage with 400 sites for rural coverage.

He said 4,100 sites were built over the last 25 years with 78 percent coverage of the population on 4G.

Presently he said that 98 per cent of the population have coverage for 2G and 3G.

Mr. Adadevor said MTN had been supporting businesses, and currently had over 10,000 mobile ICT business customers while several SMEs had been supported on the digital journey.

The Company had also improved digitization distribution and customer experience, as well as improvement in digitization security and supported females in ICT.

Mr. Adadevor said the future was about relevance as a company, and MTN would continue to work hard to remain relevant to the changing landscape, create a more sustenance echo system, and ensure a bold investment in network and digital services.

Source: GNA