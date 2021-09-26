Unemployed 19-year–old jailed 15 months

Share this with more people!

The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced Alfred Kontoh, 19-year-old, unemployed to 15 months imprisonment for unlawful entry contrary to section 152 and stealing contrary to section 124 (1) of criminal offences Acts 1960 (Acts 29).

The court presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway sentenced the accused on his own plea of guilty to eight months in hard labour on count one and 15 months in hard labour for count two.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh prosecuting said, Isaac Marvin Kpodonu, the complainant is 48-year-old business man who resides at Newland Katamanso and Kontoh the convict lives at Lebanon zone two a suburb of Ashaiman.

Prosecution told the court that, on September 21st, 2021 about 0830 hours, Kontoh scaled the wall of complainant’s three bed room self-contained house and unlawfully entered the back door which was not locked and stole one Elbee ceiling fan valued at GH¢200.00, one Kaspa ceiling fan valued at GH¢200.00 and one kitchen sink valued at GH¢250.00.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said Kontoh was however apprehended when he was trying to scale the wall back with the above mentioned items.

During investigations, accused person in his cautioned statement admitted the offences and after investigation, charged with the offence and brought before the court.

Source: GNA