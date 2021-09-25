Unemployed man granted GH¢600,000 bail over fraud

Share this with more people!

A 29-year-old unemployed who allegedly collected GH¢150,000 through electronic transaction to assist a trader to travel abroad but failed, has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court.

Aaron Quarcoo, charged with defrauding by false pretenses, has pleaded not guilty.

Quarcoo admitted collecting the money in court and explained that the money given to him by the complainant was to enable him (Quarcoo) travel outside.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted Quarcoo to bail in the sum of GH¢600,000 with four sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.

The Court further ordered Prosecution to file their disclosures and serve same on the accused person who had no legal representation.

The matter has been adjourned to October 29.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the Court that the complainant is Patience Afriyie Nketia.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said during the month of June this year, Quarcoo contacted the complainant through a witness in the case.

During their interaction, accused told the complainant that he wanted to marry her and prepare documents that would enable them travel abroad.

Prosecution said the complainant expressed interest and paid an amount of GH¢150,000 as an instalment through electronic transaction to accused upon request.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant became suspicious of the transaction and requested to meet accused for her money.

Prosecution said Quarcoo failed to show up and he rather sent a video recording of himself displaying huge sums of money in Ghana cedi and dollar denomination to the complainant, indicating that money was his compensation packaged paid to him by his employer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Prosecutor, accused further explained the money was paid by his employer because their travelling arrangements had been delayed.

Prosecution said accused explained that he would remit her when documentation was completed.

Accused however failed to honour his promise and all efforts to reach him proved futile.

Prosecution said September 18, this year, accused was arrested at Madina Zongo junction.

Source: GNA