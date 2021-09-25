Police places GH¢50,000 bounty on ‘Accra robbery gang’

Share this with more people!

The police have placed a bounty of GH¢50,000 on a robbery gang suspected to have engaged in a daylight robbery in Accra today, Friday, September 24, 2021.

Four armed men allegedly attacked and robbed a woman off an unspecified amount of money at Sampa Valley near the Weija barrier in Accra.

The suspects attacked a victim who was driving a vehicle and made away with an unspecified amount of money amid the firing of warning shots.

The robbers allegedly trailed the victim from a bank where she went to withdraw money and attacked her a few minutes after she drove out of the bank.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, the Police announced a financial reward of GH¢50,000 on information leading to the arrest of the gang.

It assured that the Police had instituted security measures to arrest robbery gangs in the Greater Accra Region and said, “We, therefore, plead with residents to bear with us with regards to the scaled-up security measures to deal with these thugs.”

The statement asked the public and institutions that intended to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the police for assistance with such transactions.

It called on residents to report any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons through the police emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373 and stated that, “We will never, ever allow these thugs to disturb our peace as a people.”

Source: GNA