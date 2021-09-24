Ghana government to support small-scale miners at all levels

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has reiterated government’s resolve to support activities of small-scale miners to enhance their operations.

He explained that government was not against small-scale mining but rather the irresponsible mining practices that eventually destroyed the environment and livelihoods.

Addressing the Bibiani Chapter of the Ghana National Small-Scale Mining Association (GNASSM) in the Western North Region, Mr Jinapor said government was focused on initiating appropriate policy interventions to support and cushion small-scale miners.

The meeting formed part of the Minister’s tour of the Region.

Mr Jinapor said government had procured one 100 mercury-free processing machine to, among other things, assist the miners to work sustainably using the right approach.

“What we don’t want is for you to work anyhow,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Bibiani Chapter of (GNASSM), Nana Ebim Kwaku III, catalogued some concerns of the miners, which included delays in acquiring Small-Scale mining licences.

He appealed to the Minister to assist in resolving the challenges.

Source: GNA