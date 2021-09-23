Match fixing scandal: AshantiGold and Inter Allies players charged for violating GPL regulations

Share this with more people!

Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a player of Ashantigold SC and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC have been charged by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Prosecutor for violating Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Ghana Premier League (GPL) regulations.

Lamptey has also been charged for breaching Article 26(1) and Article 26(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics in the GPL Week 34 match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.

The match ended 5-1 in favour of the homers where Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah admitted he deliberately scored an own-goal to avert a match fixing.

The GFA Prosecutor also charged the Head Coach of Inter Allies FC Felix Aboagye, Team Manager of Inter Allies FC Ruben Adjetey and a Club Official Joseph Boye Markwei for violating Article 11(2)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League regulations.

The culprits are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Friday, September 24 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee would adjudicate their cases respectively.

Source: GNA