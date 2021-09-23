Kidnapped woman found at Axim without baby

Share this with more people!

Madam Josephine Tayne Simon, the expectant mother who went missing about a week ago has been found without the Pregnancy.

Madam Mensah was reported missing on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Takoradi during her routine dawn walk from Amonu road to Paa Grant Round About.

Mr Emmanuel Arkoh, the Brother in law of the victim, said the victim relocated from her matrimonial home in Columbia a suburb of Takoradi to her mother’s house at Amonu Road near Sekondi trotro station in Takoradi in expectation of the new bundle of joy.

But the situation turned sorrowful as she was believed to have been captured by some unscrupulous members of society to a far away destination in Axim on the Nzemaland where she was found after six days around a Jehovah Witness Church in that Community.

The family attested to a call demanding ransom before her release the same day she went missing.

Though found, she can only communicate for now through writing due to trauma and is currently receiving medical care at the Axim government hospital.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister and Head of the Regional Security Council, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has refuted the news of pregnancy and delivery according to information gathered at the Axim hospital.

The Minister said it was a calculated scheme to make the Region unsafe for investors.

“According to Dr Atorbrah, the Doctor at Axim hospital, the woman has not given birth in the last six days…we wonder why such ploys…how can a kidnapper call for five hundred or two thousand”, Mr Darko-Mensah indicated.

Source: GNA