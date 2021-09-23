Ghana 2021 Census results: Female population still highest at 50.7%

Share this with more people!

Provisional results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) in Ghana shows that the female population is still leading with 50.7 per cent, as against 49.3 per cent for males.

The data shows a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.

This shows that the female population makes up a greater proportion of the country’s population as has been the trend for the past four decades, outnumbering males in 10 out of the 16 regions.

The regional sex ratios, however, ranged from 91 males for every 100 females.

The Volta Region has the highest female population with 89 sex ratio while the Western North Region recorded the highest male population with 105 sex ratio.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Chief Census Officer, announced this in Accra on Wednesday, when providing provisional results for the 2021 PHC.

Prof. Annim, who is also the Government Statistician, said the country’s population provisionally stood at 30.8 million, which has increased by 6.1 million from 24.7 million recorded in the 2010 Census, with an annual inter-censal growth rate of 2.1 per cent.

He said the 2021 PHC final results would be released on November 18, 2021.

Prof. Annim attributed the population changes to fertility, mortality and migration factors.

The 2021 PHC recorded 8,345,414 households enumerated with an average household size of 3.6 persons.

Ghana’s first fully digital census started on June 13, 2021 with counting of structures and the Census Night beginning on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The Census should have ended on July 11, 2021 but due to some challenges it was extended in some places for mop up exercise until August 15, 2021.

Prof. Annim announced that 10.7 million structures were enumerated nationwide with 20 per cent of them being metal containers, kiosks and wooden structures.

There were 75,000 computer tablets deployed for the Census to improve operational efficiency, enhance the quality of the data and ensure timely release of the data.

Source: GNA