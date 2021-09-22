Police arrests 12 over violent protest against DCE nominee

Share this with more people!

The North-East Regional Police Command has arrested 12 persons suspected to have assaulted some people and caused damage to property following the announcement of Chereponi’s District Chief Executive (DCE).

The arrest was made in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, two days after the alleged protest was carried out by some members of the community.

A press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General of Police Public Affairs, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said.

ACP Ofori gave the names of the suspects as Kwabena Manteng, 43, Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman, 42, Sumaila Ibrahim, 16, Kasim Abdul-Aziz, 28, Kasim Latif, 65, Ibrahim Awuffor, 23, Osman Yussif, 36, Mohammed Abdul-Latif, 29, Fuseini Bawa, 30, Kwame Mahamud, 31, Bashiru Ayabli, 28 and Arimiyaw, 22.

“As stated earlier, the police shall arrest and prosecute anyone who breaks the law in protest of the publication of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives ( MMDCEs) list,” it added.

It said police would continue to pursue and investigate all criminal conducts and deal decisively with those involved.

The press release commended the North-East Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Moses Ali Kperchin and his officers for their commitment and professionalism.

Source: GNA