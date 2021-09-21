Samuel Kow Donkoh is new national President of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has elected Samuel Kow Donkoh as its President for a two-year term (2021-2023).

The election was held at the PSGH Annual General Meeting, held from 8th to 10th September 2021.

Mr Donkoh is a registered pharmacist of 27 years standing (since January, 1994) and has been a major practitioner in the private sector.

He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Cedar Point Chemists.

He was Regional Manager (comprising countries in Sub-Saharan Africa) for Roche, a Swiss Pharmaceutical Industry for close to ten years having worked as Medical Representative and Territory Manager for Roche Liaison Office in Accra for 1999 to 2001. This was after working as medical representative with Samvide Ltd with the responsibility of overseeing Roche products from 1996 to 1999.

Mr Donkoh has also held varying roles in the PSGH. He was elected an Executive Member for two terms from 2011 to 2013 and from 2013 to 2105.

He was head of the PSGH Directorate for Education, Research and Public Health. Under his directorate, he led many initiatives notably among them being the advocacy to remove VAT and other taxes on medicines.

Pharm. Donkoh also served in other pharmacy related associations prior to becoming PSGH President, including President of Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), from 2015 to 2017 where he was instrumental in the negotiations for the removal of VAT from selected medicines in Ghana, both locally manufactured and imported.

In his acceptance speech, during the swearing in and handing over ceremony held on Friday September 10th 2021, he promised to “work and to deliver on my promises, which are all captured in our 10 year Strategic Plan, is to assure you that WE CAN DO IT , IF WE BELIEVE WE CAN .”

The other national officers elected were Kwabena Asante Offei, Vice President, Silas Agyekum, Honorary Treasurer and Dr. Richmond Adusa-Poku, Executive Member.

Source: GNA