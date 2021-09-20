Contact us on time in case of emergency – Ghana National Fire Service

Share this with more people!

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has admonished the public to contact the service on time to avoid loss of lives and property during an emergency.

“It is always advisable to inform the GNFS first, during an emergency or fire outbreak; time is of the essence in firefighting,” Mr Richmond Vanderpuye, GNFS Divisional Officer Grade III, who is the District Commander for the Motorway Fire Station in the Ashaiman Municipality stated.

DOIII Vanderpuye was speaking with the Ghana News Agency after leading a team of fire officers to put out a fire that swept through some structures at Old Tulaku in Ashaiman which burnt seven wooden structures used for residential purposes into ashes.

He added that inhabitants should never underestimate the work of the Fire Service but rather reach out to it as soon as possible for the Service to serve them better.

“They should not see the Service as an institution that is not ready to assist, contact the service as soon as possible for emergency and fire outbreak,” he said.

He stressed that the Service has observed with keen interest that, sometimes residents try to work on fire outbreaks and only contact the Service after the situation gets out of hands.

He called for attitudinal change in other to facilitate the work of the Service; “they always try to do something and when it gets out of hand before they get us involved, so we are advising that once they see any fire in and around any structure or any place, they should quickly inform the GNFS”.

DOIII Vanderpuye advised the public to get the emergency numbers of the GNFS, adding that, the previous number of the Service which was 192 has now been changed to 112.

He said the Service has been tasked to serve during fire crises and emergencies hence the public should give it the chance to operate in such moments.

The GNFS is mandated to provide rescue and evacuation services to people trapped by fire or in other emergencies.

Meanwhile, victims of the Old Tulaku, Ashiaman fire outbreak have appealed to the authorities for assistance as they lost all properties in the fire.

Source: GNA