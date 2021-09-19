Road crashes affect families and economy – SIC

Share this with more people!

Mrs Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, Tema Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC, has described the upscale in road crashes as a bane on families’ resources as well as huge human capital lost to the nation.

She said families were losing prominent members, breadwinners, and pillars; while the nation was also being deprived of resourceful individuals through avoidable road crashes.

She said apart from the family, state and non-state institutions have suffered as a result of road crashes with huge sums of monies paid to either victims or their dependents.

Mrs Tufuor, who also has an oversight responsibility over parts of Volta and Eastern Regions, gave the revelation at the Ghana News Agency’s Road Safety Campaign platform here in Tema.

It was attended by the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The GNA platform seeks to actively create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitise drivers of the tenets of road safety regulations.

Mrs Tuffuor said, She said even though the insurance companies were paying huge sums of money to victims and their dependents, “life cannot be compensated for, we must work together to make the roads safe”.

“Families go through psychological stress and difficulties when a loved one dies through road crashes, therefore, we must not consider it as only a health challenge, but consider it social, economic, religious and other impacts”, she added.

Ms Cynthia Twumasi, Deputy Area Manager, SIC Insurance PLC in her contribution demystified the notion that some insurance companies unfairly ripped off their clients.

She said it was important for potential clients to understand clearly, the terms and conditions of the insurance cover they purchased so they would be compensated appropriately based on the cover.

Ms Twumasi said SIC Insurance PLC pays its claims on time explaining that insurance companies were regulated by the National Insurance Commission who supervises, regulates, and controls the business of insurance in the country.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager said as part of the Agency was linking up with other strategic stakeholders to serve as advocates and ensure that the carnage on the roads was reduced to save more lives.

Source: GNA