Ghana Health Service Governing Council inaugurated

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Friday inaugurated a 12-member Governing Council for the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with a charge on members to assist the Service deliver on its mandate.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said the members were selected based on their background and qualifications to support the work of the Service and stated the readiness of the Ministry to ensure equitable access to quality health care nationwide.

The Council is chaired by Dr Sefah Sarpong Badiakoh, the President’s Nominee.

The members are; Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Mr Ben Ampoman Nkansah, from the Health Ministry, and Madam Edna Baffour–Awuah, from the Finance Ministry.

Others are Mr Bernard Selasi Dzomeku, Education Ministry, Mr Isaac Nsarko Binney, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, Health Workers Union of TUC.

The rest are Mr Issac Kwesi Hammond, Gordon Alexis Obiri Appiah, Mr Harrison Kofi Abityiate, Mr William Frimpong–Bonsu and Dr Hagger Hilda Ampadu, all presidential nominees.

Dr Badiakoh said with teamwork, dedication and hard work, the Council would deliver on its mandate.

Source: GNA