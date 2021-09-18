FIFA bans Ghana Division Two side Platini FC

Share this with more people!

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has placed a transfer ban on Ashanti Region-based Division Two side Platini FC for failing to comply with the decision of FIFA’s Player Status Committee.

In a decision dated 18 February 2020, the Single Judge of the Players’ Status Committee determined the Platini FC has to pay an amount of EUR 16,250 plus interest of 5% p.a. as of 31 January 2018 to Sporting Clube da Covilhã, Portugal.

The Ghanaian lower-tier side has, however, failed to comply with FIFA’s decision.

Following a request by lawyer for the Portuguese side, Jan Schweele, for harsher sanctions to be imposed on Platini FC, in addition to the currently implemented transfer ban, FIFA has announced that the said ban shall remain up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.

“In light of the foregoing, and considering that a transfer ban has been implemented in full on the Respondent, the club Platini FC, and is currently being served in accordance with art. 24bis of the RSTP, we wish to inform the parties that the said ban shall remain up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods”, FIFA reiterated in a letter to both parties and to the GFA.

The GFA is tasked to ensure that Platini FC does not transfer any player this season and two subsequent seasons.

Source: GNA