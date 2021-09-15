Ghanaians must be wary of violence extremists’ activities – Police

Share this with more people!

Ghanaians have been urged to be wary of the activities of the violent extremists in neighbouring countries and take personal steps to safeguard the security of their respective communities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Raymond Gai, the Talensi District Police Commander who made the appeal said the extremism recorded in the bordering countries threatened the peace and stability of the country and therefore it was imperative for all Ghanaians to be concerned in order to contribute to preserving the country.

The Police Commander made the call at Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region during an engagement organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for youth leaders in the district on curbing violence extremism and its related activities.

The event on the topic, “preventing electoral violence and providing security to the Northern Border regions of Ghana”, and had funding from the European union (EU).

The Police Commander bemoaned the reluctance of Ghanaians to question the presence of strange characters in their various communities and report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

“People see strange people in their communities and yet they do not try to find out who they are, where they come from and what they do. Sometimes they even offer them accommodation without doing any background checks.

“Police can provide the necessary security they can but how long will police continue to provide effective security to all persons, so Ghanaians must take their personal security seriously and report suspicious characters to the opinion leaders like the Assembly Members, traditional authorities and the police for proper investigation and action,” he added.

Mr Pontius Pilate Baba Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director of the NCCE, noted that the youth especially the elite were the most vulnerable and most of the times fell victim to the temptations of the influence of tbe violence extremists and the youth must be wary about it.

The Regional Director explained that the violent groups offered false alternatives to the vulnerability of the youth who mostly unemployed and urged Ghanaians to build resilience to desist their influence and work to safeguard the democracy that the country has practised for a long time.

Mr Apaabey therefore called on Ghanaians to value the diversity that existed in the country to ensure peaceful coexistence and sustainable development and noted that the diversity among Ghanaians should be as a tool that could be harnessed for accelerated development and peaceful coexistence.

Mr Frederick Amenga-Etego, a Member of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocesan Mediation Network, urged the youth not to allow conflict to divide them and rather work collectively for the sustainable development of their respective communities.

Ms Dorcas Atia, the Talensi District Director of the NCCE, noted the engagement was part of activities being undertaken to create awareness among youth to be able to identify warning signs of violence extremism and actions to be taken to curb such activities.

She said the project was working towards fighting against transnational organized crime, while promoting respect for human rights and the rule of law and also to equip the youth on the relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism, so that they guard against being recruited to cause violence.

“The youth are our future leaders and there is the need for them to exhibit spirit of patriotism, civic responsibility and social cohesion in their communities that they find themselves and also improve their knowledge and attitude on the culture of tolerance and non-violence to become ambassadors for peace,” she said.

Source: GNA