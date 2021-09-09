ECOWAS holds emergency meeting on Guinea

Share this with more people!

Heads of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are meeting today to find a solution to the ouster of the Guinean leader, Alpha Condo, last Sunday by an elite army unit of that country.

The virtual emergency meeting, which would be held at 1400 hours on Wednesday will be hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The bloc is expected to leverage the meeting to reinforce its objection to the unconstitutional political change in that country, and the need for actors in the political situation to abide by the Guinea’s Constitutional dictates and the rule of law.

ECOWAS, after the power seizure, condemned the last Sunday’s attempted coup and demanded swift return to constitutional rule.

It also ordered the Coup makers to immediately and unconditionally release President Alpha Conde, and all other persons arrested in the power seizure by unnamed soldiers calling themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development.

It also asked the Guinean defense and security forces to remain in a constitutional posture, and expressed its solidarity with the Guinean people and their Government, the statement said.

The elite army unit, led by a former French Legionnaire, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, announced that they had seized power and arrested 83-year-old President Conde, and suspended the Constitution of the West African nation.

President Conde is being held by those behind the coup. Some other persons who were arrested in the process have been released.

Source: GNA