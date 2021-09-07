GWCL to cut water supply for maintenance

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Water Company limited (GWCL), will cut water supply to the western part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday, September 13 to Friday, 17 September, 2021 to make way for maintenance.

It said the GWCL engineers would replace some faulty valves on the main 900mm transmission pipe lines, which had impeded water flow and caused serious challenges in the distribution lines.

A statement issued by Management of GWCL and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, there had been some leakages within the supply area, causing the Company to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently had had a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

It said, the GWCL engineers would also install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant which would help in the company’s drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water.

The Management urged consumers in Accra, especially in the western part of the Metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shutdown.

Areas to be affected included Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area and Kaneshie.

The rest are Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Kwashieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota and surrounding communities.

It assured the general public,that the necessary equipment, logistics and personnel required to execute the project had been secured, hence, except for unforeseen predicaments, the project must be completed on schedule.

It stated that supply would resume immediately the repair works had been completed. Meanwhile, the company had put in place measures to serve the affected areas so the impact would not be severe.

Source: GNA