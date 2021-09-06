Health Minister tasks Medical & Dental Council Governing Board to champion  excellence

Share this with more people!

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated the new Governing Board of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) and tasked members to work towards make the Health sector and the nation proud.

He said he was happy that the 10th MDC Governing Board had reinstatement of some of members of the previous Board, with huge experience to perform excellently.

The new MDC Governing Board is chaired by Professor Paul Kwame Nyame.

It has Dr. Constance Addo-Yobo, Dr Ernest Yorke, Mrs Rebecca Bantey, and Mrs Stella Otema Badu, representing the Dental, Medical, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists, and the Attorney-General’s Department respectively, as members.

The rest are: Prof Margaret Lartey, Training Institutions, Mr Mahama A. Seini, Ministry of Health, Mr Samuel Adjapong, a lay male representative, Madam Cecilia Gyan Amoah, lay female representative and Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, Acting Registrar of MDC and Secretary to the Board.

Chairman of the Board, Prof Paul Kwame Nyame, noted that the Board had a youthful executive with several opportunities for innovation and transformation.

“They will be buoyed up by other not-so-young members who bring along a bank of institutional memory, with lifetime working experience,” he added.

Prof. Nyame expressed appreciation to Mr Agyeman-Manu for inaugurating the Board and said the constitution of the Board demonstrated a deep appreciation of the history, vision and mission of the MDC and pledged the readiness of the new Board to serve the country well.

The Medical and Dental Council is a statutory body responsible for securing in the public interest the highest level of training and practice of medicine and dentistry in Ghana.

It was established by the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

A Practitioner (doctor) is a person registered under the Medical and Dental Council Decree (1972) NRCD 91 to practice medicine or dentistry in Ghana.

The Council ensures that courses of study and training in medicine or dentistry at any medical school or University in Ghana are such as can sufficiently guarantee possession of the knowledge and skill needed for the efficient practice of medicine or dentistry

It prescribes standards of professional conduct; upholds and enforce such standards by the disciplinary powers conferred upon it by the Decree.

It is also responsible for the keeping of registers of duly qualified practitioners, among other functions.

Source: GNA