Caterers call on government to increase school children’s feeding fees by 50%

The Ghana National School Feeding Caterers Association (GNSFCA) has appealed to the Government to increase the feeding fees of school children by 50 per cent, from GH¢1.00 to GH¢1.50 pesewas.

Mrs Caroline Aboagye, Public Relations Officers of GNSFCA, who made the call at a press conference in Accra, said, it would go a long way to help the caterers prepare sumptuous and more nutritious meals for the pupils.

The PRO said, the Association was concerned about the welfare of their members, hence, the need for the Government to make prompt payment of the second term feeding fee.

She urged the caterers to collaborate with the desk officers of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the Zonal Coordinators at the various zones to ensure that their data were submitted on time to ensure smooth processing.

Mrs Aboagye commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and Madam Adwoa Safo, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, for their timely intervention in settling the first term arrears of the caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme which had brought relief to them.

“We, the entire executives and members of the Association are amazed by the timely intervention by Mr. President and the Minister in ensuring that the Finance Ministry release money for the payment of caterers despite the current economic shakeup as a result of the COVID-19,’’ she said.

They applauded the efforts and contributions of Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director MoGCSP and Dr Mrs Gertrude Quarshigah, National Coordinator and the National Secretariat of the GSFP which had been essential in the smooth running of the current payment despite the few challenges.

She said the challenges included the mismatch of Ezwich card numbers, faulty and expired Ezwich cards, and non-payment of the Western and Western North Regions, which they were hopeful that it would be resolved soon.

Mrs Aboagye said, their Association was the only Caterers’ Association registered at the Registrar General’s Department and recognized by the Ministry and the National Secretariat of GNSFP.

She cautioned members across the country to be weary of people carrying themselves as an association and extorting monies from them.

Source: GNA