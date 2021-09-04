Techiman Municipality presents more female candidates for 2021 WASSCE – Director

Share this with more people!

There are more female candidates taking part in the ongoing 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region than the male candidates.

A total of 2,681 candidates, comprising 1,453 girls and 1,228 boys from eight Senior High Schools (SHSs), six public and two private, are sitting for the examination at six centres.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed during visits to the centres that there was serene atmosphere and the candidates and officials were observing the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Mr John Kwodwo Amissah, the Techiman Municipal Director of Education, in an interview with the GNA at Techiman on Thursday, said the examination was progressing smoothly and that there were no disturbances or malpractices at any of the centres.

Mr Amissah said the Education Directorate ensured parents and guardians understood the importance of girls’ education, saying that had been one of the major reasons for participation of more girls in the examination this year.

He charged parents, guardians and leaders in the society to support the education of girl-children and their holistic development for them to become assets and not liabilities for their families and communities.

Source: GNA