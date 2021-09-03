COCOBOD announces close of 2021 light crop cocoa season

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the purchases for the 2021 light Crop Season will cease at close of business on Friday September 3, 2021.

This was in a statement signed by Dr Emmanuel A. Opoku, the Acting Chief Executive, COCOBOD, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said to assist the License Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from up-country, COCOBOD had decided that the returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 16 hours on Thursday September 9,2021.

Source: GNA