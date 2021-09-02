Two robbers go to prison for 20 years

Two persons who attacked and robbed traders at gun point have been sentenced to a total of 20 years imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court.

Musthapha Ahmed 23, and Alhassan Sammy 29, were said to have attacked the traders with locally manufactured pistols on the Nkrumah-Nkwanta-Amaadaa road in the Atwima Mponua District and took away their money, mobile phones and other valuable items and fled into the bush.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted on their own plea by the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the incident happened on September 03, 2020 at about 2030 hours.

He said the convicts who had ambushed in the section of the road near Amaadaa, pounced on the traders immediately they alighted from a vehicle and demanded their money and other valuable items.

The prosecution said they succeeded in taking away their money, mobile phones and other valuable items and fled into the bush.

A report was made to the Nyinahin Police, who upon intelligence arrested the convicts the next day from their hideout.

They were charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA