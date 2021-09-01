Naval Base to be established in Ada – DCE

Share this with more people!

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive, has revealed that discussion is underway for the establishment of a permanent Naval Base at Ada to provide seaward defence in through the District.

She said illegal operations at the high seas was on the increase in the area, partly because of the lack of effective monitoring and enforcement of the regulations, adding that the arrest and prosecution of persons who indulged in such illegalities remained a major challenge.

The establishment of the base, is an initiative of the DCE to deter and reduce the unlawful activities at sea as the officers would provide coastal defence, protection, and security.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ada, Madam Pobee added that steps were being taken to train the youths to serve as first line of informant and to intensify security measures.

“When the base is established, it will train qualified youth in the District and Ghana as a whole and this opportunity, I believe, will reduce unemployment in the country,” she said.

Madam Pobee said currently, some naval officers were occupying the old Ada -East Assembly at Ada-Foah close to the sea, around the Ada-Foah public cemetery as a temporal place, while they wait for the establishment the Eastern Corridors.

“I have given the old Ada Assembly to them for about a year now as a temporal structure, and we look forward to rehabilitate the place for them and hope for the establishment of the Eastern Corridors,” she added.

The Ada East District Chief Executive said nine Nigerians suspected to be fugitive jail breakers were arrested by the Ada District Police Command in collaboration with the Navy officers recently.

“The Navy officers helped the police to arrest the nine suspects during monitoring operations at the sea,” Madam Pobee added.

Source: GNA