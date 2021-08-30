Institute of Directors Ghana inducts new members

Share this with more people!

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Ghana has inducted 36 new members including; four fellows at a virtual event.

The inductees who had gone through their orientation comprised heads of agencies and institutions including; the new Inspector General of Police.

Dr Mike Eric Juru, President of IoD-Zimbabwe, a special guest of honour, admonished the new members to be advocates of good corporate governance and lead by example.

“You must lead by example bringing to bare the practice of good corporate governance at your various organisations,” he added.

He said they should employ good corporate governance services as well as bring to bear their skills and competences, adding that, that was the only way to achieve organizational growth and development.

“You should employ creative and innovative strategies in your dealings to achieve sterling organizational growth,” he added.

Mr Juru advised them to engage in continuous learning to stay relevant in today’s evolving corporate world.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of IoD- Ghana, congratulated the new members for their successful induction into the Institute after going through all necessary requirements and urged them to be good ambassadors of the Institute to reflect in their decisions and actions.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Acting Inspector General of Police, who was inducted as a fellow of the Institute, thanked them for their induction and called for their support to be successful in their new roles.

“I would like to thank the leadership of the Institute for the goodwill message of congratulations to us on our induction and would wish that they continue to support us in our new roles,” he added.

Source: GNA