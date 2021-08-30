Hungary, US top clients for German arms over last four years

The German Government has approved arms exports worth €22.5 billion ($26.5 billion) in the current legislative period, according to the Economy Ministry.

The main recipients were two NATO states, Hungary (€2.66 billion) and the United States ($2.36 billion).

Among the 10 most important customers of the German arms industry are several countries that belong neither to NATO nor to the European Union, including Algeria (€2.0 billion), Egypt (€1.88 billion) and Qatar (€0.72 billion).

Exports to Egypt are particularly controversial because the government of the Arab country is involved in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya.

The data come from an information request by the hard-left Die Linke party, which was made available to dpa.

The figures apply to the period from October 24, 2017 to August 8, 2021.

Source: GNA