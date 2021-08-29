NADMO failed to maintain register of landed property – Audit report

Share this with more people!

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) did not maintain a register of its landed property and buildings, the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report has revealed.

The report added that an amount of GH¢5,000.00 was released for the preparation of indentures for three parcels of Lands at NADMO Head office, Baatsonaa, and a new 10-acre land at Miotso near Dawenya Prampram.

The report said NADMO could not furnish the team with the said indentures three years after the money was given to the officer.

The 2020 Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions for the period ended December 31, 2020, obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated.

The report recommended that management of NADMO ensure that the officer-involved accounted for the funds.

“We advised Management to ensure that the long-overdue funds are duly accounted for by the officer,” it said.

The 2020 Auditor General report also noted that a total sum of GH¢122,800.00 being Operational Imprest advanced to three officers to undertake various activities for the period under review had not been retired.

The Auditor tasked NADMO Management to ensure that, the three officers retire outstanding imprest and “our office notified for verification” failure of which the amount should be adjusted to the personal advance account in the name of the imprest holders.

“We urged Management to maintain a register and acquire all necessary documents for the lands and buildings per the law and our office notified for verification” the documents added.

The Report said: “Contrary to Section 47 of the National Disaster Management Organization Act, 2016 (Act 927), Management did not establish and maintain a register for Disaster and Emergency management”.

The Auditor urged the Management of NADMO to ensure that the register is established and maintained in compliance with the Act.

The Reported also noted that NADMO has not provided regulations for carrying out the provisions of its Act, and therefore tasked the Management to ensure that the necessary processes are initiated to get the legislative instrument, to ensure effective implementation of the Act.

Source: GNA