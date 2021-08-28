Bagre and Kompienga Dams: spillage slated between August 27 and 30

Share this with more people!

The spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga Dams in Burkina Faso are set to take place between August 27 and 30, 2021, authorities in Burkina Faso have announced.

SONABEL ENERGY, the Agency managing the Bagre and Kompienga Dams in a statement to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Ghana and its partners noted that as at August 24, 2021, the water level of the Bagre Dam was 234.09 metres as against the maximum spillage level of 235 metres.

It said the current water level was rising rapidly, hence the imminent opening of the valves.

“The level of the Kompienga Dam as of last Monday was 174.05 metres with the rate of rise at 49.12 per cent as against 42.74 per cent for the same period last year.

“The upstream level of the Bagre Dam has also risen to 233.99 metres, with the rate of rise at 86.51 per cent as against 101.16 per cent same period last year”, it stated.

The spillage of the two dams annually resulted in devastating floods in many communities in northern Ghana particularly communities along the White Volta and its major tributaries in Upper East and North East Regions.

It resulted in destruction of hectares of farmlands, collapse of structures and loss of lives and properties.

In 2020, for instance, the spillage led to the death of at least 10 people in both Upper East and North East Regions while several hectares of farmlands were also destroyed.

Vegetables and other perishable goods were also destroyed as the floods washed away major roads including; the Kobore bridge on the main Bolgatanga-Bawku road which got people and vehicles stranded.

The most affected communities included the Bawku enclave, Talensi District and the Kassena-Nankana areas.

People living along flood prone areas especially along the White Volta and its tributaries are advised to move to high grounds.

Source: GNA