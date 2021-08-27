South African Airlines resumes operations on September 23

Share this with more people!

The South Africa Airlines (SAA) will resume flight from September 23, 2021, after the carrier remained grounded for over 15 months.

The airline says the first flights will commence on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and will initially operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airline said sales of tickets would commence on Thursday, August 26, 2021, and “Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption will be available from Monday, September 6, 2021.

“After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service and we look forward to welcoming onboard our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag,” said Mr Thomas Kgokolo, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the SAA.

He said the Airline would continue to be a safe carrier and adhering to COVID-19 protocols, and would as an initial phase operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.

“More destinations will be added to the route network as it ramps up operations in response to market conditions,” he added.

“There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose – to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines,” Kgokolo said.

The Interim CEO said the aviation sector was currently going through a testing period, and they were aware of the tough challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

He commended the South African government for the support they have received in getting them to where they were currently.

“As we are now poised for takeoff, we see this as a major milestone for SAA and the country,” he said.

Mr John Lamola, the Chairman of the SAA’s Board said since the national carrier came out of business rescue at the end of April 2021, the Department of Public Enterprises together with the Board and the Management team have been seized with planning for the relaunching of a restructured and fit for purpose airline that South Africans can again be proud of.

“The airline is restarting with a formidable business case,” he said.

Source: GNA