Home / General News / Father and daughter fined for pounding fufu under Pokuase Interchange

Father and daughter fined for pounding fufu under Pokuase Interchange

4 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

A father, and daughter, nabbed for pounding fufu under the Pokuase Interchange, have been fined GH¢420 by the Kaneshie District Court.

Comfort Dartey, who was charged for causing a public nuisance, was fined GH¢120.00 and in default, will serve a week imprisonment.

She was ordered by the Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year.

Her 60-year-old father, Kwame Addo, being held over offensive conduct, was also fined GH¢300 and in default, will serve two weeks imprisonment.

Addo was also ordered by the  Court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year.

This was after the accused persons, who had no legal representation, had pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The accused persons told the court that they were sorry for their actions and pleaded for leniency.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Government unveils Revenue Assurance and Compliance Initiative to bolster tax collection

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday launched the Revenue Assurance and Compliance Enforcement (RACE) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved