Police arrests another suspect in Abesim murder cases

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the gruesome murder of the three young men at Abesim, near Sunyani. Two suspects, have so far been arrested and aiding police investigations.

Tragedy hit the farming community in the early hours of Saturday, when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.

Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Louis Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong and a yet to be identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality, while Appiah has been held in police custody.

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service who disclosed the arrest to journalists said the name of the second suspect was being withheld for security reasons.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the visit of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to the Abesim community.

The Acting IGP led a high-powered police delegation to the Abesim Township to assess the situation on the ground over the weekend.

Dr Dampare visited the crime scene, sympathised with the bereaved families and interacted with Barimah Kumi Acheaw, the chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has gathered that personnel from the police homicide unit of the Bono Regional Command had sent the suspects to the crime scene to pick intelligence.

A source at the command told the GNA that the suspects were sent to the scene on Monday, adding other personnel from the Homicide Unit and a team of investigators were on their way from the Police Headquarters in Accra to assist in investigations.

The source could however not immediately disclose when the suspects would be arraigned before court, and added that the media would be briefed on that later.

Source: GNA