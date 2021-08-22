Kotoko to investigate alleged misconduct of Wahab Adams

Share this with more people!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has opened an investigation into an alleged misconduct of their defender Wahab Adams.

According to reports in the local media, the player has left the shores of Ghana to undertake a trials with an foriegn club without the club permission.

A letter addressed to the player by Mr. Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administration and Operations Manager of the club said the alleged departure of the player goes against his contract and the regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“We have been informed that you have allegedly left the shores of Ghana for trials with a football club abroad.

“You would more than agree that this action of yours if found to be true, shall be deemed as going against the binding contract you have with Asante Kotoko SC and an affront to the regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other governing laws of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

“We have instituted a full investigation into this alleged conduct and would like to afford you the opportunity to confirm or deny the said trails you have alleged to engage without the permission of the club.

The statement entreated the player to give the club a response before Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 of which disciplinary measures shall be taken..

Source: GNA