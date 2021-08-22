Akufo-Addo receives report on petition to remove Chief Justice

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is studying a report prepared by the Council of State concerning the $5 million bribery allegation leveled against the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

The report, which content was not made public, was presented to the President at the Jubilee House, Accra on Friday by the Council, will establish if a prima facie case has been established for the impeachment of the Chief Justice.

The President, following a petition by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a civil society anti-corruption organization for the removal of the Chief Justice from office for the alleged scandal, referred the matter to the Council of State to investigate the allegation and determine if there is a prima facie case to warrant the impeachment of Justice Anin Yeboah.

The President’s referral of the matter to the Council of State is following Article 122 (3) and 144 (2) of the Constitution that obliges him to consult the Council to decide on whether a petition for the removal of a Chief Justice or a Justice of the Supreme Court had a prima facie case for an impeachment process to begin.

President AkufoAddo thanked the Council of State for the report and pledged to take a desicion on the matter based on the findings of the Council.

“I have first to thank you for the assiduous and punctual manner you carry out our functions as Council of State. Few people have made misguided comments on the standing and efficacy of your body. I recognize fully the value of this institution and the work you are doing for me and the country,” he said.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, Chairman, Council of State, who presented the report to the President, said the Council had thoroughly weighed the petition and the documents that accompanied it before making its determination in the report.

Mr Akwasi Afrifa, a lawyer alleged that the Chief Justice demanded a USD 5 million bribe from his client, Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV, to influence his case before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice had denied the allegation and asked the Police Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the case.

Nana Kwesi Atta has also denied making the allegation against the Chief Justice.

Source: GNA