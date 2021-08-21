Police mount search for armed robbers for killing two men

Share this with more people!

A technical team of Anti-Armed Robbery Squad of the Ghana Police Service has been dispatched to Wassa Juabo in the Western Region to track down suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot and killed two men.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Wassa Juabo, led to the demise of Emmanuel Afful, 45 and 38-year-old Kofi Asante.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs said Emmanuel Afful, a gold buyer was shot in his vehicle while on his way from work to his house.

It said in the course of bolting with an unspecified amount of money and gold, the armed robbers saw Kofi Asante, a neighbour to Emmanuel, seated in front of his house making a phone call.

The statement said the robbers suspected he was making a phone call to raise alarm and shot him too.

Both victims screamed for help which attracted some residents to the two crime scenes, the statement said.

It said the victims were rushed to the Green Sheild Hospital at Sefwi Bekwai for medical treatment but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement said the bodies were photographed and later deposited at Sefwi Anhwiaso Community Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

It said Crime Scene experts visited the two crime scenes and found two spent shells at both scenes and kept same for ballistic analysis and further investigations.

The statement assured the public that Police were making strenuous efforts to track down and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime to face the law.

It also urged the public to volunteer leading information that would assist in arresting the suspected armed robbers, for a reward.

Source: GNA