Togolese Ambassador in Volta to seek economic cooperation

Colonel Awoki Panassa, the Togolese Ambassador to Ghana has called on the Volta Regional Minister on the first leg of a two-day visit to the Region to explore industrial opportunities and encourage collaboration.

The Ambassador, who was appointed early January of 2020, said he had committed to working to foster the industrial cooperation and development of the two nations.

He said it was his first time in the Region, and thanked the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), which was leading the tour for efforts at helping him achieve his objectives.

“Volta is our arm and we can start a long road of working together and cooperation,” the Ambassador said, noting “lots” of industries in the country that could be considered in Togo.

He hinted at working together on tourism development, saying the Region’s lure of “favorable nature” kept it as a destination of choice.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said Volta and Togo were blood related with numerous areas of potential collaboration.

He asked the Ambassador to help deepen private sector collaboration between the two countries, and touted the effects on the agro, manufacturing, tourism and ICT industries.

“We will be happy to have you linking up the private sector in Ghana. It will be big,” the Regional Minister said.

Dr. Letsa used the occasion to invite Togolese industries to exhibit at the Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair upcoming in the regional capital, Ho in November, and said it would expand economies; in a “win-win for both.”

Mr Dela Gadzanku, who chairs the AGI in the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions, is leading the Ambassador and his entourage to visit major industries in the Region including; one of West Africa’s largest fish farms located at Sogakope in the South Tongu District.

He said the team also called at the plantation of Ghana’s largest exporter of potatoes, established at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality, and would be visiting cassava processing giant Caltech, and acrylic paint manufacturer Agartex among a host of active factories.

He said the Ambassador would get to meet private sector stakeholders, the media, and a young entrepreneur’s hub in the Ho Municipality.

Source: GNA