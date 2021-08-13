Sheikh Al Maktoum refunds Ghana’s balance for non-supplied Sputnik V vaccines

Share this with more people!

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, the Dubai-based businessman, contracted by the Ministry of Health for the supply of 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, has refunded $2,470,000 to Ghana.

Ghana had already taken delivery of 20,000 doses at a cost of $2,850,000 representing 50 per cent of the total of $5,700,000 paid to Sheikh Al Maktoum for the supply of an initial 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines that was agreed upon, but the contract was terminated leading to the request for a refund of the balance for the non-supplied vaccines.

In a letter dated August 11, 2021 and addressed to Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, in Accra, Sheikh Al Maktoum indicated that no funds had been drawn under the Letter of Credit which stood expired as of June 2021.

Sheikh Al Maktoum, according to the letter, was thus expecting a payment receipt once the funds had been transferred into the Government of Ghana’s bank account.

The refund of the money for the non-supplied Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines was requested by the Ministry of Health based on the directives of the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee on Health, after its investigations found out that the Minister of Health had breached the legislations on procurement.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, is now being queried for failing seek for Cabinet and Parliamentary approval, as well as authorization from other Constitutional bodies and denounced knowledge of any payments of funds for the purchase of the vaccines when he appeared before the Committee, but his claims later turned out to be different.

The Committee however did not outline any clear sanctions against the Health Minister, but there has been a huge public outcry for his resignation.

Source: GNA